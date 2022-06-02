STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A male juvenile was found dead after a search of Belews Lake on Wednesday night, according to rescue officials.

An autopsy will be performed in the next few days. Officials say the swimmer was out with others on the lake.

The search started around 7 p.m.

Multiple agencies worked together to search Belews Lake.

A command site was set up at the Pine Hall Public Boat Ramp in Walnut Cove. Searchers are using sonar.

The water in the area is 30 feet deep.

The investigation is ongoing.