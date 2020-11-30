Juveniles assault 2 victims at Hanes Mall, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Juveniles assaulted two victims at Hanes Mall on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 6:37 p.m., officers responded to 100 Hanes Mall to help off duty officers on a reported fight in progress involving a group of juveniles in the parking lot in front of TGIF.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 34-year-old Greensboro woman and a 41-year-old Greensboro man were at the mall picking their daughter up when a fight broke out between them and several juveniles in the parking lot near TGIF.

The juvenile suspects assaulted the two victims and took one of the victim’s purse during the assault, police say.

No one was seriously injured.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough released the following statement about the incident:

“Over the past few weeks, several violent incidents have occurred at and around Hanes Mall. Yesterday, November 29th, a man and a woman were beaten. It was a disgusting, deplorable act of violence. It was senseless. It was uncalled for and it saddened me to not only hear about it but to also see it captured on video. Such actions will not be tolerated, for we are better than this and we deserve better than this. The shoppers who go to Hanes Mall to celebrate the season of love and joy deserve better. The citizens and residents of Forsyth County who call this place home deserve better. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office along with the Winston-Salem Police Department will be implementing saturation patrols at and around Hanes Mall. The increased officer presence is a reminder to our community that we all deserve to celebrate the holiday season in peace.”

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.