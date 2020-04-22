Juveniles facing charges after Camden County vehicle pursuit

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Camden County Sheriffs Office charged several juveniles after a vehicle pursuit Tuesday morning.

According to a deputy sheriff, they tried to pull over a vehicle after seeing it being recklessly driven.

Instead of stopping, officials say the person continued driving at an excessive speed in an attempt to avoid law enforcement.

Soon after, additional law enforcement joined in to help stop the vehicle. The driver of the suspect vehicle attempted to enter Elizabeth City, but officials say they were blocked by traffic. Instead of stopping, they continued to try driving through stationary vehicles on the road.

A vehicle from the sheriff’s office was eventually used to block the vehicle from driving any further.

With the help of two other law enforcement agencies, the CCSO says two juveniles were taken into custody and are facing charges as a result of the pursuit.

The identities of the suspects will not be released due to their ages.

No injuries were reported.