FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

(WNCT) On Thursday, Kamala Harris will hold a virtual event in North Carolina to join Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Congresswoman Alma Adams, and leaders across the state to celebrate the first day of in-person early voting.

Senator Harris will emphasize the ease of voting early in North Carolina and fire up voters less than three weeks away from the November election.