CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One week before North Carolina’s new abortion restrictions go into effect, Vice President Kamala Harris will rally in Charlotte this weekend for renewed reproductive rights.

“Now the women in North Carolina fit into the bucket of 23 million American women of childbearing age that are living in states with extreme abortion bans,” said Stephanie Young, senior advisor to the vice president and the president’s deputy assistant. “That means one out of three American women who have been denied the right and the vice president is at the forefront of this fight.”

Right now, North Carolina is one of nine states where abortions are banned between 15 and 22 weeks.

But on July 1, the state will join Georgia and Nebraska as the only states to ban abortions at 12 weeks — the bill offers some exceptions for rape and incest and “life-limiting” fetal anomalies. There is also an existing exception for when the mother’s life is in danger.

Abortion bans are in 14 states; abortions are allowed beyond 22 weeks in 26 states; nine states limit abortions at 15 to 22 weeks; and two states banned abortions from six to 12 weeks.

“A ban is a ban. That’s number one,” Young said. “And as we look tomorrow to mark the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision, this felt like the right time and opportunity to go and support all the women fighting for reproductive freedom in North Carolina.”

On Friday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at protecting and increasing access to contraception, his administration’s latest attempt to secure reproductive rights as abortion restrictions sweep the nation.

“When women are going through these challenges, this is a health care issue,” Young said. “And if they need help and services, we need our healthcare system to be able to provide them with those services. So, we’re ready to defend women’s access to reproductive freedom through and through. And this administration, the Biden-Harris administration, has taken a really hard turn and will continue to try to use every tool available to them to protect women’s reproductive health care.”

Harris will land at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Saturday and head to the Grady Cole Center for the rally.