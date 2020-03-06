KCSO: 88-year-old man located safe in N.C.

Live Now
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night that a man for whom it had issued a Silver Alert Tuesday was safely located in North Carolina.

According to KCSO, Everett Irwin has been located by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

“He is safe and is being transported to a local hospital as a precaution,” KCSO said.

Sheriff Tom Spangler along with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit wants to thank the Sheriff and his deputies in Buncombe County.

