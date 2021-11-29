Keeping the Heat On: Meck County applications for assistance begin Dec. 1

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Applications for energy assistance for those who are in need of some help in Mecklenburg County will begin being accepted on December 1st, county officials announced Monday.
The Department of Social Services will begin taking LIEAP applications on Dec. 1, 2021, for senior citizens aged 60 and older or disabled individuals receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS). All other households can apply beginning Jan. 4, 2022.
Households must meet the following criteria:
- At least one eligible U.S. citizen or legal resident
- Be responsible for the heating cost
- Income at or below 130% of the Federal Poverty Limit
In addition to the application, an interview will be required, and applicants must provide:
- Identification
- Utility bill
- Social security number
- Proof of income (for example, earned income (wages from a job), child support, social security benefits, self-employment income, unemployment benefits)
Apply for energy assistance:
- Visit AllAccess.MeckNC.gov to apply for benefits, submit documents for existing cases and more.
- Visit https://epass.nc.gov/ to apply online.