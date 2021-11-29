Keeping the Heat On: Meck County applications for assistance begin Dec. 1

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Applications for energy assistance for those who are in need of some help in Mecklenburg County will begin being accepted on December 1st, county officials announced Monday.

The Department of Social Services will begin taking LIEAP applications on Dec. 1, 2021, for senior citizens aged 60 and older or disabled individuals receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS). All other households can apply beginning Jan. 4, 2022.

Households must meet the following criteria:

At least one eligible U.S. citizen or legal resident

Be responsible for the heating cost

Income at or below 130% of the Federal Poverty Limit

In addition to the application, an interview will be required, and applicants must provide:

Identification

Utility bill

Social security number

Proof of income (for example, earned income (wages from a job), child support, social security benefits, self-employment income, unemployment benefits)

Apply for energy assistance: