Kentucky man dies after kayak capsizes in Pamlico Sound

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials say a 20-year-old man from Kentucky died Tuesday afternoon during a kayak accident in Pamlico Sound.

Officials from the National Park Service say, the man from Louisville, Kentucky died after a kayak he was in capsized near Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Haulover Sound Access.



The man was with two other people inside the kayak at the time of the incident. The other two made it safely out of the water.

Authorities initially reported the man missing around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday after their kayak capsized which was then followed by a search for his body.

Hatteras Island Rescue Squad, National Park Service rangers, Dare County Emergency Medical Services and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

With the help of a visiting rescue diver, members of the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad were able to locate and retrieve the man’s body.