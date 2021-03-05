Kernersville man charged with abusing 8-week-old, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have charged a

Kernersville man with child abuse of an eight-week-old infant, according to an FCSO news release.

Deputies were told about potential child abuse, and a person was accused of physically assaulting and shaking an eight-week-old infant.

Evidence confirmed that the assaults caused physical injuries to the infant.

Douglas Bryce Guynes, 24, of Kernersville, was arrested and charged with the following:

-one count of felony negligent child abuse causing serious physical injury

-one count of misdemeanor child abuse

-one count of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Guynes is currently confined to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a bond secured in the amount of $20,000.

His preliminary court date is set for March 25.