Kernersville officer headed home from hospital after being shot, injured in the line of duty

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Kernersville officer is headed home from the hospital after being shot in the line of duty last month, according to the Kernersville Police Department.

Officer Sean Houle was released from the hospital at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, and multiple agencies gave him an escort back home

Houle is walking and talking and is in good spirits, but he still needs to recover further, the KPD said.

On Feb. 21, Houle was shot three times with his own gun by a suspect. One of the bullets hit his face.

“It’s been an extremely long amount of years since something like that has happened in Kernersville,” said Kennadi Cline, whose husband is a law enforcement officer in Kernersville.

Many people in his community chipped in to lift some of the financial burden from his family.

“It strikes a chord with me because I have first responders in my family,” Pawlee’s Doggie Bakery Co-owner Jennifer McKay said.

McKay said Houle used to stop in to get treats for his K-9 dog.

“He’s just a very charismatic person and has a very big smile that’s very contagious,” McKay said.

The bakery made special dog treats in Houle’s honor.

“Cookies with his badge and name and badge number on it,” McKay explained.

McKay said 100 percent of those proceeds go to Houle’s family.

And they flew off the shelves. Some people ordered dozens at a time.

“As soon as they hit the baker case, they’re wiped out within an hour,” McKay said.

“We felt like we could do our little part to just kind of help them and give back a little bit to them,” owner Rick Lowe said. “You put yourself in their shoes and say that has to be a very helpless feeling,” Lowe said.

For Kennedi Cline, she knows the importance of uplifting an officer’s family during this time as she’s married to one. Her husband was working the day Houle was shot.