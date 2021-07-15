Kernersville Proud Boy arrested in Capitol riot will appear in court

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Kernersville man arrested for his involvement in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building will appear in court.

Charles Donohoe will have a status conference Thursday at 2 p.m.

Donohoe, a Marine veteran, is charged with helping plan the attack on the Capitol.

Prosecutors have released videos they said show Donohoe, along with hundreds of others, pushing their way up the stairs of the Capitol and past the police.

What’s happening today? Get your daily news wrap-up with the FOX8 newsletter.

In the same video, you see New York Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola carrying a police riot shield up the stairs.

“Did you steal a riot shield?” a man asks in another video released by prosecutors.

In that video, investigators said Donohoe and Pezzola are shown carrying the riot shield through the crowd, just minutes after they stole it from a Capitol Police Officer.

At 2:11 p.m. that afternoon, investigators said Pezzola used the shield to smash open the windows of the capitol and allowed a flood of rioters through the opening and into the Capitol building.

NEXT: Kernersville Proud Boy remains in federal custody

Lawyers for Donohoe said the feds haven’t provided ample evidence that Donohoe helped plan the attack.

They also argue there’s no evidence that Donohoe ever even entered the building.

Prosecutors have argued that Donohoe, who is allegedly a high-ranking Lieutenant in the Proud Boys, could incite more violence in the future.