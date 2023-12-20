HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who acted as a “high-ranking” member of the Proud Boys during the insurrection at the United States Capitol in 2021 has been sentenced after more than a year following his initial guilty plea.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Charles Donohoe to three years and four months in prison with credit for time served, according to the Associated Press. Taking into account jail time he has served since his March 2021 arrest, it’s possible he could be eligible for release within a couple of months.

“I think you’ve got all the ingredients here to put this behind you,” the judge said.

On March 10, 2021, Donohoe was among four Proud Boys indicted by a grand jury. A year later, a second superseding indictment was sent down, and Donohoe pleaded guilty on April 8, 2022, to conspiracy to obstruct official proceedings and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

FILE – Proud Boys members Zachary Rehl, left, and Ethan Nordean, left, walk toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Documents say that Donohoe was instrumental in the conspiracy that led to the riot, serving as a lieutenant on Enrique Tarrio’s leadership team in a group deemed the “Ministry of Self Defense.” Donohoe organized men in the aftermath of Tarrio’s arrest and was tasked with “nuking” the MOSD chats and creating new encrypted chats for the group to organize activities.

“Donohoe also served a key role on the ground on January 6 — communicating and organizing others. During the riot, he communicated the conditions on the ground back to the MOSD leadership, including a real-time video report at approximately 12:56 p.m. that the men had ‘stormed the Capitol building,” the United States sentencing memorandum reads.

Last week, Donohoe and the United States both filed sentencing recommendations to the courts with Donohoe asking for 36 months and the “opportunity to demonstrate his commitment to furthering the positive changes he has made since his arrest.”

“For the majority of his 35 years, Mr. Donohoe lived his life as a law-abiding citizen,” his defense wrote. “It was only after leaving the military that he gravitated towards and soon became

ensnared in the type of thinking which culminated in the events of January 6.”

The government similarly stated that Donohoe “has demonstrated a respect for the law and a desire to take responsibility for his actions,” and that he has admitted culpability. This is, according to the documents, “in stark contrast” to the other Proud Boys.

“Even after their convictions and their sentences, Donohoe’s co-defendants have continued to publicly minimize or outright deny their culpability in the crime.

“For the reasons set forth above, the government asserts that this Court should sentence Charles Donohoe to a term of imprisonment between 35 and 43 months, along with a term of three years of supervised release and restitution in the amount of $2,000,” the government wrote in their recommendation.

Donohoe’s sentencing came weeks after another Triad resident with explicit ties to extremist groups was sentenced when ex-High Point cop and Oath Keeper Laura Steele was given just over a year in prison.