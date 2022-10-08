KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two NCDOT workers have recently been recognized by the Town of Kernersville for providing medical aid to a resident in need.

John P. Coleman and Jeremy Shoffner, two transportation supervisors with NCDOT Division 9 Roadside Environmental, were driving through Kernersville when they noticed someone on their front porch in medical distress.

“As we drove by and I saw the situation, I felt that something wasn’t right,” said Coleman, who has been a volunteer firefighter since the age of 15 and is now a volunteer fireman lieutenant. “I looked at Jeremy and said we need to turn around and find out what is going on.”

The pair stopped and went to the home to offer assistance. Both men were trained in CPR and first aid.

Coleman administered CPR with assistance from Shoffner until firefighters and police officers arrived at the scene.

Coleman said he has seen a lot of different things over the years as a firefighter but coming upon an unexpected situation like this on his day job was very different from what he is used to. He said in his experience with receiving calls for fires, there is time to think, plan and execute it when you arrive at the scene.

Shoffner said he was nervous, with this being his first time using his first aid training at NCDOT in a real-world situation, but both men agreed it was an act of God that placed them there.

“I am thankful that God put me there at the right time and place to help, and that God knew that we could do it,” said Shoffner. “It makes my heart feel full to have the positive outcome and know that I helped save this man’s life and that he is now alive and doing well.”

Both men were recognized by the Town of Kernersville Board of Aldermen for their efforts and given a Certificate of Merit.

Both men said they were deeply honored and happy that the Kernersville mayor, fire department, and Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services took the time to recognize them with their coworkers in attendance. They also thanked the first responders who arrived quickly to administer aid.