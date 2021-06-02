Kidnapping fears lead Clayton police to warn: Don’t leave your children unattended outside

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton police issued a stark warning on Tuesday telling parents to not leave their children outside unattended.

The warning comes after reports of suspicious vehicles in Clayton neighborhoods.

In a Facebook post, Clayton police said a child was in their front yard on Tuesday when they were approached by an older man with dreadlocks and a Jamaican accent that offered the child some Mountain Dew.

The man motioned for the child to come closer to his vehicle when offered the soft drinks, police said.

The child told the man “no” and had their mom call 911.

Clayton officers were unable to located anyone matching the description in the area.

The man’s vehicle was described as a gold, brown, or tan Cadillac, Buick, or Ford Crown Victoria style vehicle.

“We ask that you remain aware of your surroundings and continue to educate your children on talking to, and taking things from strangers,” Clayton police said.

If you have any questions, or would like for an officer to speak with your child, or a group of children, about awareness and general safety please contact Ofc. Neal Johnson or Sgt. Jeff Young.