KILL DEVIL Hills, N.C. (WAVY) — The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department ranks among the best in the state of North Carolina.

The department recently received an ISO fire rating of one by North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey. It’s the top score in the ratings system, with 10 being the lowest.

Kill Devil Hills is one of just 28 fire departments in North Carolina (there are more than 1,200 statewide) with a one rating. The ratings look at various factors, from response times and staffing levels to training and community outreach.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Tilley for the department’s performance and the hard work of all the department members. The citizens in the Town should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency,” said North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey in a release on Thursday.