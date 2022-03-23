CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been hospitalized due to a medical emergency following a 3-alarm kitchen fire Wednesday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The fire has since been extinguished and passenger activity has resumed at the airport, authorities confirmed with QCN.

“We are working with fire officials and partners to resume full service,” CLT Airport tweeted.

Scene of the fire at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport

Photo: Denny Fynny

As the kitchen fire broke out at the airport Wednesday afternoon, multiple fire engines could be seen outside the departure and arrivals terminal.

Authorities said the kitchen fire occurred in the atrium area. Passengers were safely removed from the atrium area to the concourses, airport officials said.

Video sent to Queen City News shows fire alarms going off inside the airport.

Passengers who were evacuated during the incident have since been brought back into the Terminal, airport officials said.

The roadway in front of the Terminal was temporarily closed to traffic for emergency crews. Arrivals and departures continued during this time, airport officials said.

Local arriving passengers were temporarily not allowed into the Terminal Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses at the airport told Queen City News hundreds of travelers could be seen temporarily stuck outside. One woman, who was working at the Burger King inside the airport, could be seen shouting that the fire reportedly started there before someone took her away.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

