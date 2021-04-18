Knightdale, Durham, Zebulon Walmart stores reopened after bomb threats prompted evacuations

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials say bomb threats were called into Walmart stores in Durham and Knightdale Sunday just after 8 a.m.

The Knightdale Walmart located at 7106 Knightdale Boulevard and the Durham Walmart at 1525 Glenn School Road were both evacuated for several hours.

The caller told Durham police he was inside Walmart and had placed a dozen pipebombs in one of the restrooms.

Police tell CBS 17 the suspect used the same name and number to call in the false threat to the Knightdale Walmart. Durham police said the calls were made through an internet connection that masked the phone carrier and location of the call.

According to Knightdale authorities, “The suspect told police that several explosive devices had been placed throughout the store and warned he would detonate the bombs if his demands for money were not met. The threat sparked an immediate evacuation of the business, along with a large-scale public safety response involving Knightdale Police, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, and several other Fire, Police, and EMS agencies.”

“We are grateful for the outcome in the incident,” said Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps. “Although this threat was unfounded, I am pleased with the way our officers and our area partners came together to resolve it. The combined response was both intricate and expedient. It is a testament to the working relationships that exist within our county, and evidence of a unified commitment to public safety.”

A third bomb threat was reported just after noon at the Zebulon Walmart located at 841 East Gannon Avenue, prompting an evacuation.

According to Zebulon Police, after arriving to the scene, officers determined that no bomb threat was made. “Rumor and gossip related to other Walmart closures sparked the Zebulon store to evacuate.”

Authorities say all stores have since reopened and no devices were found.

Authorities are working with each other to determine if the bomb threats are connected.

No suspect information has been released.