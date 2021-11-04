Knightdale firefighters forced to walk to fire call after parked cars block streets

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Knightdale officials are asking people in one neighborhood to be more mindful before parking their cars.

Fire Chief Loren Cone said the way cars were parked on Twain Town Drive prevented a fire truck from passing. He said cars were parked adjacent to each other on both sides of the street, and not close enough to the curb, essentially squeezing the road into a single lane.

Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps posted to social media to encourage people in the Widewaters neighborhood to be more careful when parking and make them aware of the situation, writing a fire truck could not pass down the street when responding to a call early Monday morning, so firefighters needed to walk.

“Fortunately, it turned out to be a false alarm,” he said in the post. “We really need your help to avoid situations like this.”

Ana Cipriani lives on nearby Jumping Frog Lane and said the situation concerned her.

“Today it’s for my neighbor, but tomorrow it’s possibly for me,” Cipriani said.

Her sister visits the neighborhood often and said parking on the street can be tough. She said driving down the road can be tough too if cars are parked directly across from each other on both sides of the street.

“When we get some visits here it’s kind of hard to try to park because, as you see, the streets are like tight,” Cipriani said.

The Cipriani sisters said officers stopped by their home Wednesday to let them know the best ways to park.

Cone said there have been similar situations in the neighborhood with other fire responses.

“Although we encourage residents to park in their driveways, we understand that sometimes they are forced to the street,” Cone said in an email. “When doing so, please be mindful of the potential for emergency vehicles need to pass. On average, a fire truck will need ten feet of clearance to access an emergency. Please help us by doing everything you can to park no further than 12” off the curb, and keep the roadway open in order to help us help you.”