GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officers across the state are stepping up their efforts to keep impaired drivers off the roads as part of the state’s Booze It and Lose It campaign.

The campaign began Aug. 29 and runs through Sept. 11.

Mark Ezzell, director of NC Governor’s Highway Safety program, said the goal of the Booze It and Lose It campaign is to eliminate intoxicant-related traffic fatalities.

“We know that for now, we’re going to need those law enforcement officers out there patrolling the roads and spreading this message that impaired driving is simply unacceptable,” Ezzell said.

Ezzell said the number of fatalities involving drivers under the influence of intoxicants increased during the pandemic, with more than 400 people losing their lives.

“And that’s way too high. Every single one of these is preventable. And we need to make sure that we do our part to prevent them,” said Ezzell.

Officials said more than 400 agents will be spending extra time patrolling during Labor Day weekend. Ezzell said the consequences of driving impaired are severe.

“One, you could lose your life,” Ezzell said. “The other, if you were charged with DWI, the costs are in the $10s of $1,000s of dollars. Many people lose their jobs as a result. Cases drag out sometimes for years, you lose your license. The consequences vary. But sometimes as as a general rule, I’d say they’re very, very severe, more severe in North Carolina than many other states.”