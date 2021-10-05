Lake Lure Police warn of phone scam from caller claiming to be with dept.

LAKE LURE, N.C. (WSPA) – Lake Lure police are warning of a phone scam where the caller claims to be from the police department.

Police say a local merchant recently received a phone call from someone soliciting money and claiming to be with the Lake Lure Police Department.

“We want you to know that our department would never call and require you to send money (cash, card, money orders, etc.) to our agency,” Lake Lure Police said.



If you receive a call like this from a phone with a caller ID of “Lake Lure Police Department,” you’re asked to call police at 828-625-4911.