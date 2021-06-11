Lancaster elementary student took gun from coach’s car; basketball coach arrested, deputies say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A student who brought a loaded gun to Erwin Elementary school in Lancaster County Tuesday took the gun from his travel team basketball coach’s car, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the mother of a 10-year-old fourth grader got a phone call from her son’s basketball coach that her child might be in possession of a pistol Tuesday morning and immediately drove to the school to notify the principal.

The student was taken from class and a loaded semiautomatic pistol was found in his front waistband. Officials said the weapon was taken and secured by the School Resource Officer.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation and found that the child played for a basketball travel team that practiced at the Buford Recreation Center. One of the child’s coaches, 36-year-old Isaac Lamon Adams, had the pistol in his car.

The child reportedly had seen the pistol in Adams’ car.

On Monday evening, deputies said the child was allowed to go to the car unsupervised and they took the gun. Adams realized the weapon was missing and immediately called the child’s mother.

LCSO said Adams is prohibited from possessing a gun based on his criminal history. He had also put the gun in an unlawful location in the car.

Adams was charged with carrying a pistol and possession of a pistol by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

“Fortunately, nothing bad happened with this pistol at Erwin Elementary,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “A loaded firearm in the possession of a ten-year-old child in a school full of students and staff is a really dangerous scenario. I applaud this child’s mother, school administrators, and our SRO for jumping into action immediately to find the pistol and ensure that everyone was safe. Mr. Adams should not have been in possession of this pistol and certainly should not have left it accessible to this child.”

A complain has also been filed against the child alleging they are delinquent for committing the offenses of carrying a pistol, possession of a pistol by a person under the age of 18, and possession of a firearm on school property.

Lancaster County Schools Director of School Safety and Transportation Bryan Vaughn said the child will be recommended for expulsion and referred to juvenile court.