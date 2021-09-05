Large number of ENC counties among lowest earning in North Carolina

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.
One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States. Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.
Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.
#50. Cumberland County
– Median household income: $46,875
— 14.2% below state median, 25.4% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 16.4%
— #2,061 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%
— #992 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#49. Pamlico County
– Median household income: $46,728
— 14.4% below state median, 25.6% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 19.5%
— #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%
— #1,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#48. Chowan County
– Median household income: $46,519
— 14.8% below state median, 26.0% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 14.7%
— #2,380 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%
— #580 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#47. Mitchell County
– Median household income: $46,103
— 15.6% below state median, 26.6% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 12.7%
— #2,684 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%
— #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#46. Madison County
– Median household income: $45,873
— 16.0% below state median, 27.0% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 17.9%
— #1,775 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%
— #871 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#45. Caswell County
– Median household income: $45,733
— 16.2% below state median, 27.2% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
— #2,206 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%
— #937 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#44. Macon County
– Median household income: $45,507
— 16.7% below state median, 27.6% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 16.0%
— #2,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
— #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#43. Beaufort County
– Median household income: $45,212
— 17.2% below state median, 28.1% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 17.9%
— #1,775 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%
— #695 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#42. Yadkin County
– Median household income: $44,682
— 18.2% below state median, 28.9% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 15.1%
— #2,313 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
— #1,354 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#41. Burke County
– Median household income: $44,557
— 18.4% below state median, 29.1% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 13.7%
— #2,543 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
— #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#40. Caldwell County
– Median household income: $44,511
— 18.5% below state median, 29.2% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 13.6%
— #2,557 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
— #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#39. Wayne County
– Median household income: $44,416
— 18.7% below state median, 29.3% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
— #2,213 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%
— #864 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#38. Montgomery County
– Median household income: $44,146
— 19.1% below state median, 29.8% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 13.2%
— #2,611 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%
— #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#37. Wilkes County
– Median household income: $44,107
— 19.2% below state median, 29.8% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 14.0%
— #2,485 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%
— #937 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#36. Wilson County
– Median household income: $43,877
— 19.6% below state median, 30.2% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 16.6%
— #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%
— #658 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#35. McDowell County
– Median household income: $43,646
— 20.1% below state median, 30.5% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 13.8%
— #2,524 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%
— #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#34. Surry County
– Median household income: $43,597
— 20.2% below state median, 30.6% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 16.0%
— #2,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%
— #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#33. Rockingham County
– Median household income: $43,579
— 20.2% below state median, 30.7% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 14.3%
— #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%
— #600 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#32. Rutherford County
– Median household income: $42,608
— 22.0% below state median, 32.2% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 13.6%
— #2,564 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%
— #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#31. Cleveland County
– Median household income: $42,247
— 22.6% below state median, 32.8% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 14.1%
— #2,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%
— #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#30. Clay County
– Median household income: $42,222
— 22.7% below state median, 32.8% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 12.9%
— #2,656 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
— #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#29. Yancey County
– Median household income: $42,222
— 22.7% below state median, 32.8% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 13.1%
— #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%
— #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#28. Sampson County
– Median household income: $42,151
— 22.8% below state median, 32.9% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 13.1%
— #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%
— #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#27. Duplin County
– Median household income: $41,764
— 23.5% below state median, 33.5% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 12.8%
— #2,669 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%
— #600 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#26. Cherokee County
– Median household income: $41,438
— 24.1% below state median, 34.1% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 12.4%
— #2,723 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%
— #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#25. Hertford County
– Median household income: $41,028
— 24.9% below state median, 34.7% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 11.6%
— #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%
— #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#24. Ashe County
– Median household income: $40,962
— 25.0% below state median, 34.8% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
— #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%
— #805 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#23. Vance County
– Median household income: $40,529
— 25.8% below state median, 35.5% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 11.1%
— #2,898 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%
— #372 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#22. Avery County
– Median household income: $40,340
— 26.1% below state median, 35.8% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 12.4%
— #2,736 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%
— #646 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#21. Anson County
– Median household income: $40,213
— 26.4% below state median, 36.0% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 12.6%
— #2,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%
— #558 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#20. Martin County
– Median household income: $40,090
— 26.6% below state median, 36.2% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 10.0%
— #2,996 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%
— #580 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#19. Greene County
– Median household income: $39,837
— 27.0% below state median, 36.6% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 11.3%
— #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%
— #590 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#18. Hyde County
– Median household income: $39,663
— 27.4% below state median, 36.9% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 9.7%
— #3,013 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
— #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#17. Graham County
– Median household income: $39,571
— 27.5% below state median, 37.0% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 9.9%
— #2,999 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%
— #315 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#16. Lenoir County
– Median household income: $39,402
— 27.8% below state median, 37.3% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
— #2,766 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%
— #533 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#15. Swain County
– Median household income: $39,317
— 28.0% below state median, 37.4% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 14.1%
— #2,467 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%
— #633 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#14. Jones County
– Median household income: $38,158
— 30.1% below state median, 39.3% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 11.4%
— #2,858 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 22.6%
— #145 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#13. Alleghany County
– Median household income: $37,830
— 30.7% below state median, 39.8% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 11.3%
— #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%
— #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#12. Columbus County
– Median household income: $37,628
— 31.1% below state median, 40.1% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 14.0%
— #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%
— #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#11. Scotland County
– Median household income: $37,238
— 31.8% below state median, 40.7% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 11.0%
— #2,907 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 23.1%
— #128 highest rate among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in North Carolina
#10. Northampton County
– Median household income: $37,146
— 32.0% below state median, 40.9% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 12.3%
— #2,752 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 20.0%
— #268 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#9. Edgecombe County
– Median household income: $36,866
— 32.5% below state median, 41.3% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 10.7%
— #2,940 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 21.2%
— #208 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#8. Warren County
– Median household income: $36,466
— 33.2% below state median, 42.0% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 12.8%
— #2,669 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 19.7%
— #282 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#7. Bladen County
– Median household income: $36,173
— 33.8% below state median, 42.4% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 10.6%
— #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 19.7%
— #280 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#6. Richmond County
– Median household income: $36,148
— 33.8% below state median, 42.5% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 11.6%
— #2,841 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 21.0%
— #215 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#5. Washington County
– Median household income: $35,979
— 34.1% below state median, 42.7% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 5.1%
— #3,136 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%
— #87 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#4. Bertie County
– Median household income: $35,527
— 34.9% below state median, 43.5% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 12.7%
— #2,684 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 21.2%
— #208 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#3. Halifax County
– Median household income: $35,502
— 35.0% below state median, 43.5% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 11.4%
— #2,858 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 21.2%
— #203 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#2. Tyrrell County
– Median household income: $35,300
— 35.4% below state median, 43.8% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 9.4%
— #3,034 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%
— #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#1. Robeson County
– Median household income: $34,976
— 35.9% below state median, 44.3% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 10.9%
— #2,916 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 22.9%
— #138 highest rate among all counties nationwide