Crews battle large wildfire on Christmas Eve on Grandfather Mountain, officials say

LINVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials in the North Carolina mountains say a “large” wildfire is underway on Christmas Eve at Grandfather Mountain.

The fire was reported around 9:40 a.m. Friday in a remote area of Avery County off the Blue Ridge Parkway on the east side of Grandfather Mountain, according to the Linville Fire Department.

The scene of the fire is difficult to access with vehicles. The size of the wildfire, which is in the Pisgah National Forest, was not known late Friday afternoon.

Firefighters are worried about containing the wildfire over the Christmas weekend because of weather conditions.

“Unfortunately, conditions will be very favorable for fires through the weekend due to gusty winds and dry weather,” the Linville Fire Department said in a short statement.

The fire is at least two acres large and is not contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Other fire departments assisting include Banner Elk, Crossnore, Green Valley, Newland and the U.S. Forest Service.