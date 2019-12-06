Last week for open enrollment for Federal Health Care Marketplace

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper is reminding North Carolinians who need health insurance or need to re-enroll or change plans for 2020 coverage to sign up before the December 15 deadline.

Many people who get their insurance through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace get help paying for their premiums and may also be able to get help with copayments and deductibles.

“Open enrollment is the chance to see what health insurance choices you have and find out which plan is best for you and your family. I encourage all North Carolinians to take time during this busy holiday season to sign up or see what you are eligible for before the December 15 deadline,” said Governor Cooper.

The federal Marketplace helps people find health coverage that meets their needs and fits their budget.

At HealthCare.gov, North Carolinians can compare plans based on price, benefits and other features.

Importantly, coverage cannot be denied because of pre-existing or chronic conditions like cancer or diabetes.

“Health insurance provides access to high-quality medical care that improves and protects people’s lives,” said Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen. “I encourage people without health insurance to go to the federal Marketplace by December 15th to see if there is a plan that is a good fit for them and their families.”

Health care through the federal Marketplace lets North Carolinians go to a doctor for regular check-ups and sick visits.

Every health plan in the federal Marketplace offers essential health benefits, including doctor visits, preventive care, hospitalization, prescriptions and more.

Enrollment for the federal Marketplace ends Sunday, Dec. 15.

Those who had coverage for 2019 through HealthCare.gov, should log in to their Marketplace account as soon as possible to review their options for 2020.

Factsheets on the Marketplace are available in English and Spanish.

North Carolinians seeking free, in-person assistance with enrollment can also visit the NC Navigator Consortium to find a local application assister or call the toll-free NC Navigator Helpline at 1-855-733-3711.