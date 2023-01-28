RALEIGH, N.C. — For Laura Miller of Avon, a scratch-off stocking stuffer sparked a joyous celebration after it became a $150,000 Christmas present.

“It was given to me in my Christmas stocking by my boyfriend,” Miller said. “We had to do it late since I was out of town.”

Miller, 35, said she celebrated her win with a drink.

“First thing I did was take a shot of tequila,” she laughed.

Miller’s $5 Cashword Multiplier ticket came from Askins Creek Store on N.C. 12 in Avon.

“When I was scratching I was like, ‘I’m pretty sure I did this wrong,’” she said. “I guess I was just shocked.”

Miller collected her prize at lottery headquarters Thursday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,876.

She said she would use her winnings to pay off her truck.

Cashword Multiplier debuted in August with six $150,000 prizes. Two $150,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $2.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Dare County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.