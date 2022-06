GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Jun. 18 reached 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 86 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.2% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of June 15, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Camden County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (5,844 fully vaccinated)

— 13.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (9 total deaths)

— 65.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,024 (1,850 total cases)

— 36.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#49. Bertie County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (10,190 fully vaccinated)

— 13.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (70 total deaths)

— 53.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,207 (4,397 total cases)

— 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#48. Pitt County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (97,304 fully vaccinated)

— 13.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (235 total deaths)

— 45.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,142 (54,479 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#47. Halifax County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (26,944 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (187 total deaths)

— 55.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,898 (14,452 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#46. Franklin County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (37,825 fully vaccinated)

— 12.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (82 total deaths)

— 50.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,143 (21,702 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#45. Catawba County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (86,825 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (607 total deaths)

— 58.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,795 (49,134 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#44. Johnston County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (113,824 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (459 total deaths)

— 8.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,857 (62,503 total cases)

— 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#43. Ashe County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (14,991 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (84 total deaths)

— 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,310 (6,613 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#42. Beaufort County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (25,923 fully vaccinated)

— 11.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (177 total deaths)

— 57.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,725 (13,029 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#41. Warren County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (10,904 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (47 total deaths)

— 0.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,080 (4,554 total cases)

— 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#40. Jones County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (5,218 fully vaccinated)

— 10.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (39 total deaths)

— 72.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,366 (2,295 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#39. Lee County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (34,256 fully vaccinated)

— 10.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (152 total deaths)

— 2.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,854 (16,590 total cases)

— 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#38. Pamlico County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (7,058 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (29 total deaths)

— 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,342 (2,716 total cases)

— 20.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#37. Lenoir County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (31,033 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (228 total deaths)

— 70.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,787 (16,106 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#36. Union County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (133,163 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (496 total deaths)

— 13.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,073 (64,937 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#35. Transylvania County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (19,162 fully vaccinated)

— 10.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (77 total deaths)

— 6.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,595 (6,394 total cases)

— 31.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#34. Watauga County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (31,440 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (69 total deaths)

— 48.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,753 (13,344 total cases)

— 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#33. Cabarrus County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (121,371 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (503 total deaths)

— 3.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,071 (58,597 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#32. Chowan County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (7,905 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (61 total deaths)

— 82.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,847 (4,301 total cases)

— 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#31. Madison County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (12,326 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (81 total deaths)

— 55.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,781 (5,391 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#30. Person County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (22,443 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (110 total deaths)

— 16.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,905 (9,835 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#29. Swain County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (8,194 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (46 total deaths)

— 34.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,552 (3,932 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#28. Haywood County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (35,828 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (224 total deaths)

— 49.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,837 (13,608 total cases)

— 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#27. Nash County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (54,443 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (317 total deaths)

— 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,761 (27,121 total cases)

— 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#26. Davie County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (24,718 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (108 total deaths)

— 5.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,424 (11,750 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#25. Moore County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (58,595 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (329 total deaths)

— 35.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,229 (25,451 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#24. Vance County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (25,871 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (125 total deaths)

— 17.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,686 (12,330 total cases)

— 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#23. Alleghany County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (6,531 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (17 total deaths)

— 36.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,521 (3,065 total cases)

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#22. Chatham County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (43,899 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (117 total deaths)

— 34.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,809 (14,007 total cases)

— 30.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#21. Macon County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (21,157 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (123 total deaths)

— 42.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,684 (8,134 total cases)

— 15.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#20. Henderson County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (69,513 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (324 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,204 (26,071 total cases)

— 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#19. Alamance County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (101,235 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (496 total deaths)

— 22.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,297 (49,661 total cases)

— 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#18. Cumberland County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (204,280 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (661 total deaths)

— 17.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,262 (91,465 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#17. Onslow County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (121,493 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (382 total deaths)

— 19.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,251 (53,940 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#16. Guilford County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (331,906 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (1,227 total deaths)

— 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,724 (127,437 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#15. Forsyth County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (238,445 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (834 total deaths)

— 9.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,787 (98,582 total cases)

— 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#14. Granville County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (37,856 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (118 total deaths)

— 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,144 (15,198 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#13. Craven County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (64,336 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (209 total deaths)

— 14.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,424 (25,968 total cases)

— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#12. Brunswick County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (90,102 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (338 total deaths)

— 1.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,395 (31,985 total cases)

— 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#11. New Hanover County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (149,314 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (398 total deaths)

— 29.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,638 (53,081 total cases)

— 16.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#10. Mecklenburg County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (708,360 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (1,648 total deaths)

— 38.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,724 (296,727 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#9. Bladen County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (21,153 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (133 total deaths)

— 69.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,586 (9,681 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#8. Carteret County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.1% (45,242 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (132 total deaths)

— 20.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,303 (14,800 total cases)

— 20.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#7. Greene County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.5% (13,797 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (68 total deaths)

— 34.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,283 (5,959 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#6. Buncombe County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (172,993 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (595 total deaths)

— 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,852 (57,076 total cases)

— 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#5. Hyde County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (3,338 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (14 total deaths)

— 18.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,803 (1,422 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#4. Durham County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.4% (229,629 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (345 total deaths)

— 55.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,923 (80,126 total cases)

— 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#3. Dare County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.1% (27,066 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 73 (27 total deaths)

— 69.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,741 (8,046 total cases)

— 19.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#2. Wake County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (820,277 fully vaccinated)

— 18.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (1,149 total deaths)

— 57.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,973 (322,105 total cases)

— 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#1. Orange County, NC

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (113,992 fully vaccinated)

— 23.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (136 total deaths)

— 61.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,538 (30,494 total cases)

— 23.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina