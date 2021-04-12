Latest Millionaire Maker top prize winner bought card in Rocky Mount

RALEIGH – George Brown of Enfield was thrilled to learn he was the latest winner of a $1 million Millionaire Maker top prize.

“It’s a blessed day,” he said as he claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Brown purchased his winning $30 ticket from the Bi Rite Market 6 on Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount.

He had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. Brown chose the lump sum and took home $424,509 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Millionaire Maker is the first scratch-off to offer 30 $1 million prizes. Brown became the sixth person to win one of those $1 million prizes. Ticket sales from scratch-offs like Millionaire Maker make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how $3.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Halifax County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section