Lawsuit filed against Gov. Cooper to reopen health clubs, gyms and spas

(WNCT) Representative Keith Kidwell announced that a lawsuit has been filed against Governor Roy Cooper in North Carolina State Court to force the reopening of health clubs, gyms, spas, and karate dojos.

“Governor Cooper fails to realize is that they are not there as social clubs. They are an essential part of the health and well being of hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians. They are, in fact, where many go to get rehabilitative training and access. The clientele includes people recovering from surgeries, strokes, heart attacks, and many more ailments, as well as stress relief and mental health. We seek to reopen these centers immediately. They are an essential part of our community,” said Representative Kidwell.

Cary attorney Chuck Kitchen filed suit on Wednesday with Case history from several North Carolina courts showing that business owners have an inalienable right to operate their businesses, officials said.

