GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We’re down to the last call for persons interested in serving municipalities in North Carolina to file for this fall’s elections.

The 2-week window to file paperwork with the North Carolina Board of Elections ends at noon Friday for those interested in serving on town councils, boards of aldermen, commissions and various other boards. That’s about 111 races, more or less, across the Piedmont Triad.

The NCBE says in all there will be 550 cities, towns and villages deciding leaders, and some municipalities cross county lines, meaning that the ballots vary based on your address. There are district/ward seats, at-large seats and even mayoral races, most of them nonpartisan.

Primary elections for those races that require them, depending on what a municipality’s charter specifies, will be staged on Oct. 10, and General Election is on Nov. 7.

There are no statewide races in 2023. Governor/lieutenant governor, Council of State races, General Assembly and court-related elections will be in 2024, as will the presidential and congressional elections. Primaries in 2024 are scheduled for March 5.

You can find all 2023 races statewide on the NCBE’s county-by-county map. And you can see who has filed so far to run by looking at this county-by-county list, which goes on for some 236 pages and counting.

Some of those races may have the minimum number of candidates entered, meaning filing essentially decides who will serve (write-ins, notwithstanding). Some election districts bridge county lines, too, so you may see the same race in more than one place.

Triad races

Those individual names excluded, here are the lineups for races in the 14 counties of the Piedmont Triad:

ALAMANCE COUNTY: Two council members each and mayors in Burlington, Graham, Mebane and Haw River; three council members each in Elon, Green Level and Ossipee; three aldermen each and mayors in Gibsonville and Village of Alamance; two council members in Swepsonville.

Two council members each and mayors in Burlington, Graham, Mebane and Haw River; three council members each in Elon, Green Level and Ossipee; three aldermen each and mayors in Gibsonville and Village of Alamance; two council members in Swepsonville. ALLEGHANY COUNTY: Three seats on Sparta Town Council.

Three seats on Sparta Town Council. CASWELL COUNTY: Four commissioners and the mayor in Milton, and two council seats and mayor in Yanceyville.

Four commissioners and the mayor in Milton, and two council seats and mayor in Yanceyville. DAVIDSON COUNTY: Two at-large seats and Ward 3 and Ward 4 seats on High Point City Council, plus mayor; two at-large seats and Ward 5 and Ward 6 seats on Lexington City Council, plus mayor; three seats on Thomasville City Council; Wards 1-3 seats on Lexington City Board of Education; five seats on Thomasville City Board of Education; three seats each on Denton and Wallburg town councils; two council seats and mayor in Midway.

Two at-large seats and Ward 3 and Ward 4 seats on High Point City Council, plus mayor; two at-large seats and Ward 5 and Ward 6 seats on Lexington City Council, plus mayor; three seats on Thomasville City Council; Wards 1-3 seats on Lexington City Board of Education; five seats on Thomasville City Board of Education; three seats each on Denton and Wallburg town councils; two council seats and mayor in Midway. DAVIE COUNTY: Two council seats each and mayors for Bermuda Run and Cooleemee and two commissioners and mayor in Mocksville.

Two council seats each and mayors for Bermuda Run and Cooleemee and two commissioners and mayor in Mocksville. FORSYTH COUNTY: Two at-large seats and Ward 5 seat on High Point City Council, plus mayor; two council seats and mayor for King; three commissioners for Bethania; five aldermen and mayor in Kernersville; six council members and mayor in Lewisville; two council members each and mayors in Rural Hall, Tobaccoville and Walkertown; three council seats and mayor in Clemmons.

Two at-large seats and Ward 5 seat on High Point City Council, plus mayor; two council seats and mayor for King; three commissioners for Bethania; five aldermen and mayor in Kernersville; six council members and mayor in Lewisville; two council members each and mayors in Rural Hall, Tobaccoville and Walkertown; three council seats and mayor in Clemmons. GUILFORD COUNTY: Two at-large seats and Wards 1-6 seats on the High Point City Council, plus mayor; three aldermen and mayor in Gibsonville; five aldermen and mayor in Kernersville; two council members each and mayors in Burlington and Pleasant Garden; three council seats and mayor in Summerfield; two council seats each in Jamestown and Sedalia; three council seats each in Oak Ridge, Stokesdale and Whitsett; five seats on the Guilford-Sedgefield Sanitation Board.

Two at-large seats and Wards 1-6 seats on the High Point City Council, plus mayor; three aldermen and mayor in Gibsonville; five aldermen and mayor in Kernersville; two council members each and mayors in Burlington and Pleasant Garden; three council seats and mayor in Summerfield; two council seats each in Jamestown and Sedalia; three council seats each in Oak Ridge, Stokesdale and Whitsett; five seats on the Guilford-Sedgefield Sanitation Board. MONTGOMERY COUNTY: Two commissioners each and mayors in Biscoe, Candor and Mount Gilead.

Two commissioners each and mayors in Biscoe, Candor and Mount Gilead. RANDOLPH COUNTY: Two at-large seats and Ward 3 seat on High Point City Council, plus mayor; at-large seat and Ward 1 and 4 seats on Randleman Board of Aldermen; three seats on Thomasville City Council; two commissioners each and mayors in Franklinville and Liberty; three commissioners each and mayors in Ramseur and Seagrove; five commissioners and mayor in Staley.

Two at-large seats and Ward 3 seat on High Point City Council, plus mayor; at-large seat and Ward 1 and 4 seats on Randleman Board of Aldermen; three seats on Thomasville City Council; two commissioners each and mayors in Franklinville and Liberty; three commissioners each and mayors in Ramseur and Seagrove; five commissioners and mayor in Staley. ROCKINGHAM COUNTY: Wards 1, 6, 7 of Eden Town Council; two seats in District B on the Reidsville Council; three aldermen /council members and mayors of Madison, Mayodan and Stoneville; and three seats on the Wentworth Town Council.

Wards 1, 6, 7 of Eden Town Council; two seats in District B on the Reidsville Council; three aldermen /council members and mayors of Madison, Mayodan and Stoneville; and three seats on the Wentworth Town Council. STOKES COUNTY: Two council seats each and mayors in King and Dansbury; two commissioners in Walnut Cove.

Two council seats each and mayors in King and Dansbury; two commissioners in Walnut Cove. SURRY COUNTY: No elections this year.

No elections this year. WILKES COUNTY: Three commissioners for North Wilkesboro and two council members and the mayor for Wilkesboro.

Three commissioners for North Wilkesboro and two council members and the mayor for Wilkesboro. YADKIN COUNTY: Three commissioners for Yadkinville.

If you want to run

You can find a full list of how to file to run in the state’s Municipal Candidate Guide. But here are the highlights:

Candidates must be 21 years old by Nov. 7; be a registered voter of the municipality at the time you file for office (you also can register and file for candidacy at the same time); reside within the district or ward for an office; be a member of specified party in partisan elections; file a Municipal Notice of Candidacy (online form) with your county board of elections ; and pay the filing fee set by the municipality or file a petition in lieu of a fee .

(online form) with your ; and pay the filing fee set by the municipality or . Disclose any felony convictions. You can be a candidate if the sentence has been completed.

If you were to run and lose in a partisan primary, you can’t then run as unaffiliated in the General Election in the same year.

If you want to serve on boards of education or a sanitary district, you must be 21, live in the district and pay a filing fee of 1% of the annual salary for the office sought.

If you want to vote

Possible voting changes

The General Assembly currently is processing two bills that would change some elections processes and requirements, such as the possible implementation of signature verifications for absentee ballots, but Senate Bills 747 and 749 remain in the House, in the Election Law and Campaign Finance Reform Committee, where they have resided since June 26.

If that committee passes along the bills, they would go to the Rules Committee before a floor vote in the House. The Senate would have to approve any changes, and Gov. Roy Cooper can veto the bill.

Both the Senate and House reconvene on Thursday morning, but there are no committee meetings on the legislative calendar.

There also could be court challenges based on changes to the makeup of the NCBE as enumerated in SB 749. That has happened previously when Republican factions fought over the board makeup.