GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s every ocean lover’s favorite week, Shark Week.

At the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences, every week is shark week. They have been studying the 50 different species of sharks off the NC coast for over 30 years with one of the biggest changes over time being their size.

“The species that get biggest tend to be less abundant in our survey,” said Joel Fodrie, Professor at UNC Institute of Marine Sciences. “But also within each species, we don’t see as many big individuals of that particular species, whether it’s the larger sharks or even the small sharks, even the small sharks, we’re seeing smaller ones than we used to.”

Researchers say that with the millions of hours beachgoers spend in the water, it’s likely you have been around a shark at some point. But luckily, on average there are usually only two to three attacks within the state each year. They added that sharks are actually quite skittish creatures that mainly focus on finding food, a mate and avoiding risk.