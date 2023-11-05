(NEXSTAR) — While roughly 400,000 people moved into North Carolina last year, another 260,000 decided to pack their things and leave the state, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

An estimated 36,000 of them didn’t go far, traveling just across the border to South Carolina in 2022. Nearby Georgia received the third-most former North Carolinians at 23,000, the Census estimates.

Slightly more, an estimated 24,600, left North Carolina for Florida.

Some of the most populated states, like Florida, drew in the most people leaving North Carolina in 2022. Census data shows roughly 18,000 went to Texas, 13,300 to California, and 10,900 to New York. Interestingly, nearly 100,000 people from those four states moved to North Carolina last year.

North Carolina’s other neighboring states were also popular for those on the move. An estimated 21,000 moved to Virginia and nearly 7,400 went to Tennessee.

There were, of course, less popular destinations for those looking to leave North Carolina. Only 23 people are believed to have moved to North Dakota while about 440 opted for South Dakota. Another 240 decided to leave the contiguous U.S. altogether, moving to Puerto Rico.

The new data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey. The survey happens more frequently than the official Census and gives people a better idea of changes happening in their community year to year.

Roughly 10.7 million people call North Carolina home, according to 2022 Census data.