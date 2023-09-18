RALEIGH, N.C. — Obal Crabtree Jr. of Sanford tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Crabtree bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Smoker Friendly on Jefferson Davis Highway in Sanford.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $4.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Lee County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.