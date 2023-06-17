RALEIGH, N.C. — Toneka Martin of Sanford tried her luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Martin bought her lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from Fastee Mart on Lee Avenue in Sanford.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $4.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Lee County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.