Legal clinic looks to support small businesses, non-profits during pandemic

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) A legal group in our state is looking to support small businesses and non-profits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This new resource from the North Carolina Pro Bono Resource Center, North Carolina law firms and Lawyers for Good Government is set in place to bridge gaps.

This free legal clinic has already helped around 130 small businesses and non-profits during this time.

With this program, business owners can get COVID-19 related legal questions answered by an experienced North Carolina Attorney.

Clients are matched with lawyers who have a focus on their area of need.

Leaders with the North Carolina Pro Bono Resources Center tell 9 On Your Side that this resource is in place to help what they call the backbone of our state, small businesses.

They also want to help non-profit organizations that already show so much support to others.

“We have two groups of people that have incredible amounts of work to do and suddenly are faced with a situation where either they can’t do their work or they are forced to shut down. That’s an immediate effect. They have leases and things like that. Most of them don’t have a legal background. Most of them have never had to face a situation like this,” said Katherine Asaro, Disaster Legal Services Project Director, NC Pro Bono Resource Center.

The resource center has around 100 lawyers to answer questions about:

The Paycheck Protection Program

Contracts

Commercial leases

Insurance

Liability concerns

and more

A session with one of the lawyers will last 45 minutes over via phone call or video conference.

For more information and to connect with a lawyer click HERE