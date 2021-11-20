Lenoir-Rhyne football player found shot to death inside vehicle in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A teenager who was sitting in the passenger seat of a car outside an apartment complex in Hickory died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, the Hickory Police Department said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 1 a.m. Saturday at Civitan Court Apartments located at 405 17th Ave. 19-year-old Omari Alexander was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Alexander played football at Lenoir-Rhyne, the school said on its social media accounts. He was a redshirt freshman. The team was scheduled to play Saturday at Bowie state at 1 p.m. in the first round of the NCAA Playoffs. Alexander attended Charlotte’s Mallard Creek High School, according to the team’s website. Mallard Creek was the subject of a massive brawl this week during school hours that resulted in 17 people being charged.

Alexander was sitting in the passenger’s seat of a Chevy Camaro that was running idle in the apartment complex’s parking lot when officers arrived, according to the police report.

Lenoir-Rhyne is grieving the loss of Omari Alexander, a 19-year-old sophomore from Concord, NC and member of the football team, who was killed overnight in an off-campus incident in Hickory. Out of respect for his family, the university will have no further comment at this time. pic.twitter.com/JDP6nIIqVa — Lenoir-Rhyne University (@lenoirrhyne) November 20, 2021

There is no mention of an arrest at this time and this remains an active investigation.