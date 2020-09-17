Less than two weeks left to #MakeNCCount

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) With less than two weeks left until the Census deadline on September 30, there are still nearly 4 million North Carolinians who have yet to self-respond, putting at risk more than $70 billion in funding over the next decade for communities across the state.

This uncounted population represents nearly 40 percent of North Carolina households.

“The 2020 Census is North Carolina’s opportunity to bring back federal tax dollars to communities for critical infrastructure, planning and services,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary and NC Complete Count Commission Chair Machelle Sanders. “Undercounting North Carolina’s residents represents real dollars lost, real community programs underfunded, and real people whose needs are going underserved or unserved.”

Census-driven funding will inform and support the following for the next 10 years:

Healthcare, hospitals, Medicare Part B

Education grants, school lunch programs, and new schools

Transportation, roads, and highways

Economic planning and development

Disaster recovery initiatives

Community services and programs

And much more

The US Census Bureau has now added a “total response rate” to its reporting, which not only includes self-responses (direct responses conducted online, by phone or mail) and door-to-door follow-up responses, but also includes any vacant or seasonal homes, and households with no response at the door during census worker visits.

Self-response is still the most accurate and safest way for North Carolinians to be counted,” said NC Census Liaison Bob Coats. “The census questionnaire is quick, private, and can be completed safely at home online by visiting 2020census.gov, by phone (844-330-2020 in English, 844-468-2020 in Spanish), or by paper form. It takes less than 10 minutes to complete and these 10 minutes can help shape our state’s future for the next 10 years.”

Visit census.nc.gov for downloadable promotional and educational materials to help North Carolina count everyone in the 2020 Census.