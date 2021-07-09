Lexington man charged with kidnapping, drugging and sexually assaulting teen

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is accused of kidnapping, drugging and assaulting a child he met on Grindr.

According to court documents, Michael Shane Wray, 51, kidnapped the 15-year-old boy on June 30 after they met on the app and the boy stopped communicating with him.

Allegedly after kidnapping the boy, Wray drugged him with meth and sexually assaulted him.

The boy escaped Wray’s house on July 1 and called 911 for help.

Wray is charged with four counts of felony statutory sex with a child, two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, and felony selling or delivering controlled substance to a minor.

Wray was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $2 million secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.