Light rail plan has a direct stop at Charlotte Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Area Transit Systems released new details for the Light Rail’s proposed Silver Line. It will be 26 miles long and stretch from Belmont to Indian Trail. Most of the line will run along Wilkinson Boulevard but the west Charlotte portion will not because CATS representatives said it was too expensive and disruptive.

The line will also not have a direct stop at the Charlotte Douglas Airport. Andrew Mock, the LYNX Silver Line Senior Project Manager, said there are a plethora of hurdles when it comes to getting a direct stop. There will be a people mover connecting people from transit to the airport.

“We’ve also some people talk about Denver as a model for transit serving airports, there in that model, the transit service actually comes into really not the terminal it comes into kind of this extended terminal experience where they have their ticketing and, and luggage services.”

Once the Silver Line leaves Uptown in East Charlotte, it follows part of independence, but not for the entire length. Engineers recommended the line move off of Independence Blvd. when it gets to the Bojangles Coliseum Area, the hope is it would bring the light rail closer to other destinations and support development in the area.

“Because of the scope of this project and the size of it, we’re taking some time to really better define it and really better define our funding strategy because we really need to have that worked out before we can enter into the next step of the Federal process,” Mock said.

Beginning tomorrow, CATS will host six LIVE virtual public meetings on their YouTube page. Each live meeting will feature a presentation and Q&A for one “Focus Area.”

The meetings will be aired on the City of Charlotte Government Channel at 2 p.m. the day following the live meeting.