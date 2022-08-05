RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A live smoke grenade was found in a checked bag Friday morning at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, TSA officials confirmed.

TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz said the live smoke grenade was intercepted from a military checked bag at about 7:15 a.m.

The male passenger connected to the bag was located, questioned, and was determined to be active military personnel.

“He knew it was a mistake,” Koshetz said of the passenger, who went on to board his flight.

The U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordinance Unit will retrieve the grenade from the airport. Until the unit’s arrival, the TSA explosives team at RDU will secure it, Koshetz said.

In speaking to the work of the TSA officer who spotted the live smoke grenade, Koshetz said the agency is “always proud of our TSA officers performing their mission every day to intercept items that could pose a threat on airplanes.”

An RDU spokesperson added that all airport operations were normal at 7:42 a.m.