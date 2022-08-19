RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The funeral service for slain Wake County K9 deputy Ned Byrd began at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh.

Close to noon, Governor Cooper came forward to address the crowd of Byrd’s family, friends and law enforcement community.

“We are in the house of God today because we need him now more than ever,” Cooper said. “There has never, ever been a harder time to be a law enforcement officer than right now.”

Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty on August 11. One suspect, Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex has been arrested and charged with felony murder. A second man, Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, was also charged with murder in the killing of Byrd Thursday, but has not yet been served, according to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.





Raleigh police began closing side streets around 10:45 a.m., along Glenwood Ave., leading to the church. Temporary closures include Delta Lake Drive, Commerce and Pleasant Valley Promenade to Duraleigh Road.

Following the funeral, a recessional will carry Deputy Byrd’s casket to Brown-Wynne funeral home in downtown Raleigh. The law enforcement motorcade will proceed down Glenwood Avenue, take a right on Hillborough Street and then a right onto St. Mary’s Street.