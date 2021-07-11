Local activists say ‘fight isn’t over’ after charges dropped against Travis Price in high-profile Rock Hill arrests

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s been nearly three weeks since a Facebook video of Rock Hill Police officers struggling to arrest two black men after a traffic stop went viral.

On Thursday, Rock Hill Police released the body cam footage from two officers involved in the arrests.

But before the footage went public, organizations like Black Lives Matter protested outside of the police department demanding justice, calling for charges to get dropped.

Maurice Sutton, the President of Black Lives Matter Rock Hill said although the charges were dropped, the fight isn’t over.

“We need to come up with a plan, a program with police and the police needs to be active in the community, our trouble community, even our no trouble community, we need to create a better bond with the citizens of Rock Hill. It starts with the training in the police department in Rock Hill. They need to come up with better ways. You heard it with the Chief and the Solicitor’s office, he should’ve learned how to deescalate the situation,” Sutton said.

He believes another place to start is with the elected officials.

“Election day is coming up and some changes need to be made. I’ve been in Rock Hill almost 12 years…we need to get new officials in the seats,” he continued.

During the news conference on Thursday, Chief Chris Watts said this is a lesson learned for the city and the department.

“We go back and learn that we always have to deescalate, we always have to manage our emotions, no matter what the situation is. That’s expected by all officers. We have encounters all the crime with citizens and criminals and we do not have an issue like that.”