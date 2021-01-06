Local family plans school supply giveaway in honor of late son

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro family is hosting a community event to honor their late son’s legacy this weekend.

Dewayne Jones remembers his son Aaron as a gifted and giving young man.

Aaron Jones drowned at Lake Norman in June. He was 28 years old.

“It’s a tremendous loss. He was just starting to blossom,” Jones said.

Before Aaron’s death, he was working on podcasts with friends.

They were in the early stages of building a charitable foundation. It focused on small business outreach and providing grants and scholarships to children.

Jones is determined to finish what his son started.

On Jan. 9, Jones and other members of The Aaron T. Jones Jet Black Empowerment Foundation are hosting a giveaway to assist children as they return to in-person learning.

The goal is to provide a backpack and school supplies for up to 200 children.

Families have to pre-register so the team can safely stagger groups for social distancing.

Jones says he heals each time he helps, especially because he knows it’s what his son wanted.

“This is my therapy. This is my therapy,” Jones said.

The school supply drive is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Cutting Edge Shoppes at Four Seasons Town Centre on Jan. 9.

You can pre-register by scrolling to the bottom of the home page of the foundation’s website.