Local residents without transportation searching for ways to get to scheduled vaccine appointments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people without transportation are trying to figure out how to get to their vaccine appointment once they finally have one scheduled.

GoRaleigh has bus stops at Wake County’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics including one at Sunnybrook Road. Those rides are currently fare free. But there are some people who need door-to-door access are hoping to tap into the resources laid out by the state.

69-year old Connie Mansfield is frustrated. She’s trying to find out how to get a ride to the vaccine clinic.

“If you don’t have a car, you’re not getting the vaccine. That’s how I feel,” Mansfield said.

Mansfield is on the waitlist right now and is trying to plan ahead because she doesn’t drive.

“All I see on TV is people with cars that are able to go and get their vaccine. I got a message from WakeMed yesterday, but their vaccines are in Knightdale and Cary. I don’t drive and I’m trying to stay off of the bus system,” she said.

Mansfield reached out to CBS 17 for help.

CBS 17’s Jamiese Price started looking into the free ride options the state announced back in January. Approximately $2.5 million in Coronavirus Relief funds is going to local transit agencies to help pay for people who needed rides to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

GoTriangle is offering free shared rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites within their service area for those who have vaccination appointments.

GoRaleigh is also offering free bus rides. And while They have bus stops at Wake county’s vaccine sites in Raleigh they don’t offer front door pickups.

That’s something Mansfield is looking for since she has a compromised immune system.

“How will I get there safely?” she asked.

We went to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the North Carolina Department of Transportation to get a better understanding of how the program works and who did receive money.

“We don’t mandate or require how the services are provided. It’s based on the services that area available in the area and what the local transit agencies determine is best for their customers,” said Ryan Brumfield, Interim director, NCDOT’s Integrated Mobility Division.

The list of who received the state money includes about 80 agencies.