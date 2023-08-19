PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – 15-year-old Parker McNeal loved fishing and anything with wheels.

“Kind, generous, hardworking (and) carefree” is how his mom, Rebecca McNeal, describes him. “Helpful, loving, smiled brightly in the world.”

McNeal said on August 9, her son was hanging out with his friend like he normally does, then tragedy struck.

“We heard a loud noise,” she said. “I just could tell something terrible had happened.”

Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office told 10 On Your Side the 15-year-old and his 14-year-old friend were messing with a firearm when Parker was shot.

Investigators found a firearm on scene.

McNeal said the firearm didn’t belong to them and she had no idea it was in her home.

“I don’t do guns,” she said. “They aren’t allowed in my home.”

She said she wants Parker’s story to be a lesson to keep guns from kids.

“Lock them up. It’s not a game,” McNeal said. “Make sure your child is emotionally, maturely responsible before they are allowed into a grown-up world.”

She also said to keep a watchful eye on your kids.

“No matter how much you think you know your children, investigate, investigate,” McNeal said.

McNeal vows to keep his legacy alive by sharing his story.

She credits the community’s support for keeping her going.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office is working with the district attorney’s office to determine if charges will be filed.

The family set up a GoFundMe to pay for any unexpected costs. If you’d like to donate, click here.