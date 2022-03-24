STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A lockdown has been lifted on Pfeiffer University Misenheimer’s campus Thursday after the report of an active shooter on campus.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, a call reporting an active shooter on campus was received. The Misenheimer campus went into immediate lockdown while law enforcement responded to investigate the report. After a thorough investigation, law enforcement found no evidence of an active shooter on campus, and at 2 p.m., the lockdown was lifted.

“We want to thank our local law enforcement for acting swiftly to keep us safe and to our students who responded to the lockdown in the best way possible,” a Pfeiffer University official said.