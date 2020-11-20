Loose dogs abandoned by owner killing goats, Cumberland County Animal Services says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– Officials with the Cumberland County Animal Services are looking for three white German shepherd-mix dogs that have attacked and killed livestock in the Westover area.

Photo of dog placed in rescue (Cumberland Co. Animal Services )

According to a news release, officials initially received reports of multiple dogs running loose after being abandoned by an unidentified owner.

One of the dogs was captured in April and placed with a rescue in Virginia.

On November 10, animal control received a report that three loose white dogs were attacking goats in the Westover area.

People who live in the area reported three separate attacks, with 11 goats being killed in two different sections of the area along Bonanza Drive.

“The areas the dogs have been sighted in are heavily populated, with pockets of thickly overgrown woods, which has made capturing them very difficult,” said Cumberland County Animal Services Director Elaine Smith. “The dogs have also traveled more than 2 ½ miles from their original sighting.”

Animal Services said they have actively tried to capture the feral dogs, but the dogs quickly run off whenever approached by animal services officers.

The department said it is trying to “humanely capture the dogs with the use of tranquilizer darts, special traps and snares.”

“We need public assistance in reporting the location of the dogs so that we can continue efforts to contain them. The dogs have not been aggressive toward people, and we have not been able to get within 50 feet of them,” Smith said.

(Cumberland County Animal Services)

If you see the dogs, officials ask that you call Animal Services at 910-321-6852 Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5p.m. For reports after the department’s business hours, call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-323-1500.