RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people who have had driver’s licenses suspended because they did not pay a speeding ticket or associated fines could be contacted by the NC DMV soon.

A new class-action lawsuit settlement requires the state DMV to reach out to 185,000 people over the next two months, to let them know they can petition to get their licenses reinstated.

There’s now a new website, partially funded by the NC DMV, to help people understand their rights and how to get their licenses back.

Speeding tickets can be pricey, and some people may not be able to pay when they’re pulled over.

“It’s hard for us to pay just the few bills that we do have to pay,” said Naila Whetstone. “So that could be really detrimental to our households.”

Whetstone explained she hadn’t gotten a speeding ticket recently, so she wasn’t aware that if people don’t pay the fine in a timely manner, they could lose their license.

“I think that’s really ridiculous,” she added. “I couldn’t [pay]. I have four children and it’s just hard taking care of what I do have to take care of.”

However, a federal judge just signed off on a class action lawsuit, involving the NC DMV.

The settlement requires the DMV to reach out to about 185,000 drivers to let them know they’re now eligible to request a court hearing.

At that hearing, they will be able to show that they didn’t pay the fees because they could not afford them.

Those drivers could be relieved of their debt and have their licenses reinstated.

“I think that’s awesome,” said Whetstone.

The DMV also will send out a specific form to cited drivers, allowing them to ask for a fee waiver, upon request, until September.

Not everyone thinks the settlement is fair.

“I don’t think it should excuse [people] from paying. Because if I got a fine, I’d like to be excused too,” said Karen Dorrans.

Dorrans told CBS17 she thinks letting people off the hook isn’t a good plan.

“The more people speed, the more chance [they] have of causing an accident or getting into an accident,” she explained.

Dorrans believes there is another way to make it fair for everyone.

“It can be a good idea for those who are on a fixed income and couldn’t afford it at the time, where they could work out a payment arrangement or something,” she said.

The DMV is also now required to send a notice to cited drivers, letting them know they can petition the courts to get help with the fines and fees.

Before, the notice only indicated a hard deadline to pay for everything before licenses would be suspended.