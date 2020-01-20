Loud mystery jets at RDU are identified

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The loud jets taking off from RDU Airport Sunday morning have been identified.

There were reports of “strange low rumbling sounds” coming from the airport Sunday morning. One man said the takeoffs were “like 30 seconds of thunder.”

RDU officials initially only tweeted that the sound was from military aircraft — “The sounds of freedom!”

The jets arrived around 9 p.m. Saturday and took off around 11 a.m., RDU officials said.

On Sunday afternoon, RDU officials revealed the planes were a dozen F/A-18 Super Hornets from the U.S. Navy.

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, which has at least 12 F/A Super Hornets, returned to Virginia Beach on Sunday.

It’s not clear if the jets at RDU were part of that returning group.

The USS Lincoln has been at sea since April 2019 providing support in the U.S. 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation.