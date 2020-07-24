Lowering of flags to half-staff in honor of Fort Bragg Paratrooper, Sgt. Bryan Cooper Mount

(WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Friday until sunset on July 28 in honor of Fort Bragg Paratrooper, Sgt. Bryan Cooper Mount who passed away on Tuesday during a vehicle accident in Syria.

A native of St. George, Utah, Sgt. Mount was assigned to Fort Bragg’s 82nd Airborne Division and was part of the 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated. 

