Lowering of the US and NC flags to half-staff honoring the victims of the attack in Kabul, Afghanistan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset, Monday, August 30 to honor the U.S. servicemembers and other victims who died in the terrorist attack on August 26 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

“August 26 was a tragic day for our country. Kristin and I are praying for the families of the servicemembers and civilians who lost their lives in Kabul.”

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.